Iran president urges more enhanced economic relations among ECO member countries

The president made the remarks during a meeting with ECO Secretary General Khusrav Noziri.

Raisi said that each one of the ECO member countries has huge economic capacities which can be used to give a boost to the economic prosperity of the region.

The president voiced Tehran's support for ECO activities and said that Iran attaches special significance to the expansion of regional cooperation within the framework of the Organization.

The ECO secretary-general, for his part, briefed the Iranian president on the planning made for the upcoming ECO summit.

The 15th Summit meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization is due to be held in Turkmenistan’s capital city of Ashgabat on November 28.

