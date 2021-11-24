Iqbal’s role in strengthening Iran, Pakistan historical ties, irreplaceable: Envoy

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini was speaking as a special guest at a two day international conference titled, 'Relevance of Iqbal’s Thoughts in Modern Times' hosted by National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Wednesday.

This cultural event is being held on the occasion of the 144th birthday of Allama Iqbal, a Muslim philosopher and national poet of Pakistan.

Referring to the inseparable ties and close cultural relations between the two neighboring countries, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan added these ties have historical roots, one of the most important of which is the Persian language, which can be considered as one of the most important factors of cultural ties between the two nations.

He stated Persian has remained the official language in the subcontinent for about 900 years. At that time, in addition to writing books in different languages, writing numerous and diverse books in Persian added to the values ​​of written heritage and the promotion of science in the subcontinent.

Hosseini emphasized undoubtedly, Iqbal Lahori has an effective role and a great contribution in strengthening the historical ties between Iran and Pakistan, and with his poems gave a new spirit to this ancient tree of friendship.

“Iqbal was undoubtedly the genius of the age, like his ancestors, wrote poetry in Persian and considered it a source of pride,” he said.

He added Iqbal was a lawyer, political party leader, philosopher, translator, legislator, thinker and Muslim social reformer of his time.

“But he is best known as a liberal thinker as well as a great poet. Iqbal crystallizes Islamic thoughts and the call for freedom from the chains of captivity in his poems, which are rich, beautiful, heartwarming and thought-provoking,” he said.

The ambassador said Allama Mohammad Iqbal left long interpretations of Iran in his writings and poems, according to Iqbal if Tehran becomes the center of world developments, the fate of the world will change.

He noted Iqbal also called Kashmir a small Iran, loved Iranian culture and considered Iran a beautiful country, so he likened every beauty to Iran.

He added Allama Iqbal believed in the unity of Islamic nations and the solidarity of Muslim countries.

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said Iqbal believed in the greatness of Muslims in the world, so in the current era when global arrogance seeks to weaken the power of Muslims in the world by using various conspiracies, it is necessary to keep alive the ideas of Allama Iqbal.

He stressed: If Muslims, especially the young generation today, want to revive the lost greatness of the Islamic Ummah, they must keep Iqbal's message alive and understand it.

Hosseini added Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, who is one of the prominent followers of Iqbal, has once said Allama Iqbal is one of the prominent figures in the history of Islam.

The Iranian ambassador to Pakistan said Iqbal's poems are accompanied by pure faith in the Creator of the universe, which gives peace and reassurance to the heart, while enlightening and inviting people to move, strive and strive.

He noted the content and style of his poetry, in addition to its educational, legal, and other benefits, has become the basis for friendship and empathy between the two great nations of Iran and Pakistan, and for this reason, Iranians have always praised Iqbal.

Hosseini added holding various programs in honor of Allama Iqbal in Iran and Pakistan is a proof of the claim that as much as Iqbal belongs to Pakistan, it belongs to Iran and to all Persian speakers.

Every year, the people of Pakistan celebrate November 9 as the birthday of Allama Iqbal. On this day, various Pakistani television and radio channels broadcast special programs about the life, background of this great figure, especially Ganjineh, and Iqbal's poetry collection. This famous poet passed away on April 21, 1938.

