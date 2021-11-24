Iqbal int’l conference opens in Pakistan with Iranian personalities

National University of Modern Languages (NUML) is hosting the conference titled "Relevance of Iqbal’s Thoughts in Modern Times".

Cultural Counselor of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan, Major General Muhammad Jaffar (Retd) Rector NUML, Pakistani professors of Urdu and Persian literature, students and experts in poetry and literature were present on the opening day of the conference.

Rector NUML, thanking the goodwill of Iran's cultural counselor for participating in the international conference and also appreciating the presence of Iranian ambassador, mentioned the history of the Persian Language and the common features between the two countries and the position of Iqbal Lahori.

Dr. Muhammad Safeer, the head of the Department of Persian Language and Literature at NUML, briefed the audience about teaching facilities of Persian Language at the university and ways of interaction between the two countries to further promote Persian and Urdu languages.

He said Iqbal Lahore's lofty thoughts and ideas have been the foundation of Islamic unity as he has always emphasized the unity of Muslims.

Muhammad Safeer emphasized in order to get acquainted with the lofty thoughts of Allama Iqbal Lahori, Hafez and Saadi Shirazi, as well as Rumi, and other famous literary figures, it is necessary for Pakistanis to learn Persian.

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini also spoke on the occasion.

Every year, the people of Pakistan celebrate November 9 as the birthday of Allama Iqbal Lahore. On this day, various Pakistani television and radio channels broadcast special programs about the life, background of this great figure, especially Ganjineh, and Iqbal's poetry collection. This famous poet passed away on April 21, 1938.

