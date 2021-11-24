Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 24

*** IRAN DAILY

-- U.S. going down trajectory of decadence: IRGC chief commander

The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) credited the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution with initiating the downward slope in the United States’ regional influence.

The Islamic Revolution served to stop the influence of the Western ideology on Iran, Major General Hossein Salami said, addressing an event in the holy northeastern city of Mashhad on Tuesday.

-- Iran’s 10-month crude steel output surpasses 22m tons: WSA

Iranian steelmakers churned out 22.4 million tons of crude steel during the first 10 months of 2021, marking a 5.7 percent drop compared to the corresponding figure for 2020, which was 23.7 million tons.

According to figures released by the World Steel Association (WSA), Iranian smelters cast 2.2 million tons of crude steel in October, showing a 15.3 percent decrease compared to the figure for the same month of 2020, which was 2.6 million tons.

The association is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world.

-- Bastam: A historical city in Semnan Province

Bastam is a small town located near Shahrud in the northern province of Semnan.

Like Shahrud, this city is also full of apricot gardens and huge plane trees with the attractive landscapes of the falling leaves in the autumn, destinationiran.com wrote.

It is the burial place of Bayazid Bastami, a great Iranian mystic. It can be said that Bayazid Bastami’s Complex is the most important historical site of the city.

Since the climate of the region is mainly hot and dry, spring is usually the best time to visit Bastam.



*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Hails ‘Successful’ Venezuelan Elections

Iran on Tuesday congratulated the Venezuelan government and people on the “successful and transparent” holding of important local and regional elections in the Latin American state. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh extended congratulations to the “brotherly and friendly” Venezuelan nation and government and said the gubernatorial and mayoral elections were a “beautiful manifestation of democracy and the unity between the people and the government for building a better future.” He said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its support for and solidarity with Venezuela.”

-- Iran Freestyle Wrestling Team Runners-Up at World Military Championship

Iran’s freestyle wrestling team won 4 gold, 4 silver, and two bronze medals and gained 210 points to finish runner-up in the 35th World Military Wrestling Championship.

The 35th World Military Wrestling Championship wrapped up Monday in the 12,000-seat hall of Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Iran team by Morteza Ghiyasi (65 kg), Bahman Teymouri (79 kg), Muhammad Hussein Muhammadian (97 kg), and Yadollah Mohebbi (125 kg) won gold medals.

Ahmad Muhammadnejad Javad (57 kg), Muhammad Baqer Yakhkashi (61 kg), Fariborz Babaei (74 kg), and Mohammad Hussein Mirbaghban (92 kg) won silver medals.

-- Iranian Architect Designs Ismaili Center in Houston

Farshid Moussavi,Iranian Architecture, has recently revealed the design for the Ismaili Center in Houston, a project dedicated to cultural exchanges and civic outreach.

Farshid Moussavi Architecture has recently revealed the design for the Ismaili Center in Houston, a project dedicated to cultural exchanges and civic outreach. An ambassadorial building for the largest Ismaili Muslim community in the United States, the new building will host educational, cultural and social events, while also providing a space for contemplation and prayer. The design showcases a contemporary image while reinterpreting traditional Persian elements, thus establishing a dialogue between tradition and modern architecture.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran, Belarus discuss expansion of agricultural ties

During a meeting between Iranian Agriculture Minister Javad Sadati-Nejad and Belarusian Ambassador to Tehran Dmitry Koltsov on Sunday evening, the two sides explored the ways for the expansion of agricultural cooperation.

In the meeting, the Iranian minister stressed that through their joint capabilities, Iran and Belarus can cooperate and work together in the Eurasian region.

Mentioning the impacts of the sanctions, Satadi-Nejad said, “Iran can use the capacity of fisheries, agriculture, agricultural inputs and agricultural equipment and machinery of Belarus; Iranian farmers were satisfied with the quality of Belarusian potash fertilizer, but under the conditions of sanctions, the import of this fertilizer to Iran was stopped.”

-- Hunter-gatherers settled in southern Iranian island, new evidence suggests

An archaeological investigation on Hormuz Island has found evidence that suggests a community of hunter-gatherers settled in the southern soil in the Middle Paleolithic era.

“A significant amount of stone tools that can be attributed to the Middle Paleolithic period, according to archaeological examinations, have recently been discovered during a documentation project conducted off the Chand-Derakht(“Several-Trees”) Beach on Hormuz Island,” CHTN quoted Iranian archaeologist Sepehr Zarei as saying on Saturday.

-- Cinéma Vérité to review top films of Doclisboa festival

Movies acclaimed at various editions of Portugal’s Doclisboa International Film Festival will be reviewed in a special section at the 15th edition of Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films.

The program features “Breeding Ground”, “Rio Torto”, “Terra” (“Earth”) and “Perpetual Person”.

“Breeding Ground” directed by Pedro Felipe Marques, received the Doclisboa Award for best Portuguese film at the 17th Doclisboa International Film Festival in 2019.

