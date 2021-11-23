Pres Raisi receives copy of credentials of newly appointed ambassadors

The ambassadors of Spain, the Vatican, and New Zealand to Iran have submitted copies of their credentials to President Raisi.

During the meeting of Spain's new ambassador to Tehran, President Raisi emphasized Iran's will is to develop economic, political, cultural, and sporting relations with Spain, adding that there are good capacities in the two states to promote relations.

President Raisi added that those who oppress the world today, if they pay attention to the teachings of Christ, will no longer commit oppression and the Vatican can play an active role in this regard. He made the remarks during his meeting with Vatican's new ambassador to Tehran.

While receiving a copy of the credential letter of the New Zealand Ambassador, President Raisi stressed the development of relations between Tehran and Wellington.

