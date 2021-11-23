Iran says is determined to execute its nuclear program

Speaking in a joint press conference with the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, Eslami said that the significant point is that all the issues between Iran and the IAEA are technical and the international organization is not affected by political issues and conspiratorial influence of the foes of Iran.

He also said that Grossi had repeatedly stated in today's discussions that they have observed no deviation in Iran's nuclear program and that Iran's ongoing activities were in compliance with treaties and rules.

Iran answered the IAEA's questions regarding documents that Iran's foes deliver to the international body as evidence, adding that some questions are left and some others are related to the issues that have been closed in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Iran and the IAEA have agreed that these issues should be considered closed, Eslami said, adding that the thing that is important is that Iran is determined to execute its nuclear program.

Given the effect of Iran's nuclear program on people's lives, the official further explained, Iran seeks to exploit every dimension of nuclear energy in different sectors and the IAEA would support the country.

Iran's nuclear chief said that Iran has plans to generate 10 gigawatts of electricity, especially via small nuclear plants with a capacity of up to 300 megawatts.

He noted that the IAEA would encourage the countries owning the technology to help Iran develop its nuclear power through domestic capacity.

The IAEA chief, for his part, said that he had intensive talks this morning and they were seeking to continue the interaction to find common grounds.

He said that he and Iran's nuclear chief were exploring specific issues and the IAEA's goal in this visit was to define the perspective of Iran's nuclear program so that it could help generate clean power.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish