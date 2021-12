Grossi and Eslami discussed creating a specific framework for cooperation between the AEOI and United Nations nuclear watchdog.

Heading a delegation, Grossi arrived in Iran last night to meet Iranian officials.

He was received by the deputy of the AEOI Behrouz Kamalvandi.

The IAEA director-general is going to meet Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian today.

