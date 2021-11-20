Nov 21, 2021, 1:05 AM
Iranian feature movie ‘Khoonyar’s Offspring’ shines in Moscow Film Festival

Moscow, IRNA – Full length feature movie ‘Khoonyar’s Offspring’, directed by young Iranian director Arman Qolipur-Dashtaki, got the Special Diploma of the Jury in 41st Russian International University Films Festival, in which works from 48 countries have participated.

A sum of 86 movies from 48 countries, including Iran, competed in the 41st Russian International University Films Festival.

In the closing ceremony of the festival held in Moscow State Cinema University Qolipur-Dashtaki’s ‘Khoonyar’s Offspring’ in festival's “Cinema's Effects on People” section got the jury's award as the best film.

The other two Iranian films in the festival were Farnoosh Samadi’s ‘Negaah’ (Look), and Hassan Najmabadi’s ‘Aparat’.

