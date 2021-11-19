Iraq says is ready to pay Iran's gas cost

In an interview with IRNA on Friday, Ahmad Mousa said that Iraq’s Electricity Ministry had no problem in paying the current invoices related to the gas purchased from Iran.

However, the spokesman added, the previous debts to Iran belonged to Iraq’s Ministry of Finance and the Electricity Ministry had told all parties, including Iraqi government and parliament, that those debts should be settled.

Mousa also said that several Iraqi delegations have had talks with Iranian officials on how to pay the debts and installments.

Previous reports suggested that Iraq had reached an agreement with Iran to pay all the arrears related to import of gas and electricity from Iran.

Iran has recently slashed gas flow to Iraq from 50 million cubic meters a day to 8 million cubic meters.

Iraq’s gas-related debt to Iran stands at about 7 billion dollars.

