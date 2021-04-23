Iraqi electricity minister to visit Tehran for talks

Ahmad Mousa al-Abadi told state Iraqi television that the main axis of the agenda of the Iraqi electricity minister Majid Mahdi Hantoush is to supply gas to Iraq's power plants.

He pointed out that the Iraqi Minister of Electricity will confer with the Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran on exporting gas to Iraq and that there may be a new agreement signed between the two countries.

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian visited Baghdad and conferred with senior Iraqi officials.

During his stay, Ardakanian held talks with his Iraqi counterpart and other senior Iraqi officials, he seeks payment of arrears concerning electricity supply to Iraq and arrangements for the upcoming Tehran-Baghdad joint economic commission meeting.

Iranian Energy Ministry demanded the Iraqi partner to pay debts to regulate electricity supply to Iraq.

