Ground prepared for expansion of relations between Iran, Indonesia: Ambassador

He made the remarks speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an exhibition of food industries in Mashad, the capital city of Iranian northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi.

The ambassador said that in his first visit to Mashad he aims to give a boost to economic and tourism relations with Iran, in Halal industry in particular.

He said that Indonesia, as a big Muslim country, has a major capacity in tourism industry and production of Halal products.

Yuliantoro expressed hope that the Indonesian and Iranian traders would build close connections in this event in a way to pave the way for further enhancement of trade relations between the two countries.

The 21st International Exhibition of Food and Food Processing (iFood Mashhad 2021) opened on November 17 and will run until November 20.

Some 120 domestic and foreign companies are present in the event.

