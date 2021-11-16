President Raisi says is more hopeful of solving problems than ever

Speaking in a Parliament session for confidence motion for his Education Ministry nominee on Tuesday, President Raisi reminded that his cabinet received vote of confidence 83 days ago and now he was more hopeful than ever about solving the countries problem.

Raisi had ensured a vote of confidence for his cabinet, except for his nominee for Ministry of Education. Today's Parliament session has been convened for Raisi's new nominee for the post, Masoud Fayazi.

The President said that Fayazi who has been proposed for the post after a lengthy vetting process has served in different positions in Ministry of Education and was well aware of ongoing issues.

Counting some of his administration's achievements during his first 100 days in office, he said that foreign relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran has come out of inactiveness, with neighboring countries being a priority.

He also said that the administration has managed to make payments without borrowing from the Central Bank.

The President pointed to his provincial trips which take place once every week, saying that he meets with people face to face to be directly informed of their problems.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish