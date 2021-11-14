Iran new government spokesman appointed

Born in 1985, the new government spokesman is a PhD holder in public law from the University of Tehran and a faculty member of Tarbiat Modares University.
Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi appointed Ali Bahadori Jahromi as the new government spokesman.
