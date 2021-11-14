Nov 14, 2021, 7:24 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 84540980
0 Persons

Tags

Iran new government spokesman appointed

Iran new government spokesman appointed

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi appointed Ali Bahadori Jahromi as the new government spokesman.   

Born in 1985, the new government spokesman is a PhD holder in public law from the University of Tehran and a faculty member of Tarbiat Modares University.   

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha