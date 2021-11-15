Iran-Turkey business transactions up by 71%: Turkish FM

Çavuşoğlu expressed sympathy with Iranians over Yesterday's earthquake in south Iran, saying that Turkey was ready to offer assistance, as it has always been besides Iran.

He said that he had discussed holding the 7th High Council of Cooperation of Iran and Turkey with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and that they have agreed to prepare a long-term cooperation roadmap at the suggestion of the Iranian side to be signed along with many other documents in the council.

Çavuşoğlu condemned US sanctions against Iran, saying that the sanctions were cruel and wrong and urging the US to return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran by removing sanctions against Iran.

He said that Turkey was ready to cooperate with Iran on the situation in Afghanistan, Iraq, stability in the South Caucasus, and Yemen.

Turkey's viewpoint on regional issues overlaps that of Iran, Turkish top diplomat said, adding that forming an all-inclusive government would solve Afghanistan's issues.

The Turkish official recalled a poem from the Iranian poet Sohrab Sepehri entitle "Where is the friend's home?", adding "I always see Tehran as the friend's home and I want to reiterate now that I feel myself in my own home."

