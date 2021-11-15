FM: Iran, Turkey set to outline long-term cooperation plan

Speaking in a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Amirabdollahian expressed hope on Monday that the roadmap would be inked during an upcoming visit to Iran by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The top Iranian diplomat welcomed his Turkish counterpart while saying that "we have reached an agreement to pave the ground for holding expert consultations between diplomats of the two countries to outline a roadmap for long-term cooperation between Iran and Turkey, and we hope that during His Excellency Mr. Erdogan's trip to Tehran, we can finalize the roadmap for long-term cooperation".

The two sides have also held fruitful talks on expansion of mutual ties, Amirabdollahian said, adding that regional and international issues such as recent developments in Afghanistan have been among top issues of negotiations and both sides have emphasized the need for preserving security and tranquility in the West Asia region.

Describing both states as pragmatic, the Iranian foreign minister expressed hope that economic obstacles would be lifted as soon as possible because the two sides are determined to apply joint mechanisms to bolster trade ties.

He also described Iran-Turkey relations as friendly, historic, and intimate.

"Tehran and Ankara attach importance to facilitate transit and consulate issues," Amirabdollahian added.

He also pointed that the COVID-19 pandemic has played a key role in creating obstacles in the way of expanding Iran-Turkey relations, and expressed satisfaction that the two countries have succeeded in keeping ties during the coronavirus pandemic.

