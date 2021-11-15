Iranian documentary receives 2021 Sport Movies & TV award

Sport Movies & TV – Milano International FICTS Fest is the world's finals of the World FICTS Challenge, the worldwide championship of cinema, television, and sport culture, organized in sixteen festivals.

Tattooed Dreams narrates the story of some teenagers who love soccer and tend to go to Spain to play in LaLiga.

The event, as well as its Championship, is organized by the FICTS, chaired by Franco Ascani, member of IOC Culture and Olympic Heritage Commission. Under the slogan "FICTS is Culture through Sport", the 38th edition of "Sport Movies & TV" (the first edition dates back to 1983) will take place in Milan on November 15-20 2017.

