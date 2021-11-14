Afghan Chamber of Commerce: Iran’s exports to Afghanistan hits $1b

Yunes Momand also said in a meeting with the press that Afghanistan’s exports to Iran, too, has reached 800 million dollars and Afghan merchants’ major exports to Iran include precious stones, dried fruits, animal skin, apricots and other fresh fruits.

He added that imports from Iran, too, include electrical appliances, raw materials, petroleum and food stuff.

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce officials had earlier announced that ever since the Taliban took control of the affairs in that county Afghanistan’s trade transactions with Iran had been halted for a whole month, but it has now retuned back to normal.

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce had also announced earlier that before that halt Afghanistan’s exports to Iran were forwarded through Iran’s Chabahar Port and had asked for resuming of exports through that port.

