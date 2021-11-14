Int’l Olympics Committee’s confirmation of Qasemi’s gold received in Iran

The IOC has in a part of the letter forwarded to NOCI Chief Reza Salehi Amiri wrote that after the doping tests of Uzbekistan’s wrestler Arthur Taimazov and Georgia’s Davit Mutts Manashwilli, the silver medal winner, both proved to be positive and the IOC decided to grant the 120kg weigh’s gold medal to Iran’s Komeil Qasemi.

“The IOC Regulations Committee proudly announced that on July 17, 2019, and January 16, 2019 the results gained by Taimazov and Mutts Manashwilli in 2012 London Athletics were both annulled, and therefore, Qasemi gains the first place of the 30th London Olympics,” said the letter.

It added that Qasemi has to deliver his bronze medal to the IOC International Communications Committee maximum up to December 12, 2021, and his gold medal and plate of honor will be forwarded to him as soon as possible.

The IOC has also announced that delivering Qasemi’s gold medal at Olympics Museum is not possible now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore the Swiss Embassy in Tehran is going to shoulder the responsibility.

After changing Qasemi’s bronze medal to gold, Iran now ranks 12th in 2012 London Olympics.

