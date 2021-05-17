Restoring rights of Palestinians global responsibility: FM spox

Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Monday in a statement as a prelude to his weekly press briefing.

In the statement, he condemned the actions and aggression of the Zionist regime against the Gaza Strip as a result of which tens of Palestinian civilians, including children and women, were killed and several residential buildings were destroyed as a clear example of violation of human rights and international law.

Regretting that because of the shameless support of Western countries, the Israeli invasion is increasing, Khatibzadeh stressed that the Palestinians are fighting for restoration of their rights.

He said by the time Palestinians obtain all their rights and regain sovereignty over their country, resistance is the only legitimate way against occupation.

Elsewhere in this statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that restoring the rights of the Palestinian nation is not just an issue for the Arab-Islamic world but a global responsibility, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with other Muslim nations and all the world's freedom-seekers, is committed to defending the oppressed people and stands by the Palestinians.

Khatibzadeh urged all Muslim nations, organizations, and governments to unite and stand against the terrorist measures of the Zionist regime, suggesting that the actions of Israel should be recognized as genocide and crime against humanity.

He warned that the Zionist regime is trying to destabilize the region in order to reach its ominous goals, which will eventually threaten global peace and security.

He also urged the United Nations Security Council to carry out its duties and pressure Israel to halt its aggression.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman further stressed that the only solution to the issue of Palestine is holding a plebiscite with participation of all real Palestinians, including Muslims, Christians, and Jews.

