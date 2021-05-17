Hamas' steadfastness makes Palestinians, Muslim nations more united

Senior expert of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samid Pasha told IRNA on Monday that Hamas has entered the exhausting war and succeeded in retaining empathy of the Islamic world.

Pointing to damages inflicted by Israeli strikes on residential buildings and infrastructures in the Gaza Strip, Pasha noted that despite the fact that Hamas has some casualties, it could inflict crushing blows on the Zionist enemy.

Hamas did not neglect the Zionists' violence at al-Aqsa Mosque and entered the conflict to protect the rights of the Palestinians, the Azeri analyst said, adding that inhabitants of the West Bank welcomed the sacrifice by the resistance movement; therefore, the whole areas of the West Bank have experienced protests against the Zionist regime's atrocities.

According to the expert, another characteristic of the war is that a protest erupted in the occupied territories of Palestine and then people from Lebanon and Jordan approached border areas and showed their solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel ignored international agreements and continued settling Zionists in East al-Quds and the West Bank; so, the regime's attempts to expel the Palestinian people from their homes led to severe reactions by the oppressed nation, he argued.

Moreover, he said, restrictions on entering of Palestinians into al-Quds in the last week of the holy month of Ramadan, crackdown of Palestinian protesters as well as violence committed by extremist Zionists against the Palestinians at al-Aqsa Mosque also caused complaints from Islamic nations.

Pasha warned that the range of rockets fired from Palestine has increased from 40 kilometers to 220 kilometers, which is shocking for the Israeli army.

The Iron Dome could destroy only half of the Palestinian rockets in this round of violence between the Israelis and the Palestinians, he said, noting that the Gaza Strip has been under siege for 14 years; however, Hamas could expand military might.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish