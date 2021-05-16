Intl community shouldn’t keep silent on Israeli attack on media: Russian activist

Striking the building housing media offices in Gaza was aimed at press freedom in order to prevent media coverage of Israeli crimes in Gaza, Mamirgov said in an interview with IRNA.

Targeting buildings belonging to the United Nations was a violation of international law and showed that Israeli officials were confident that their crimes would remain unpenalized, he underlined, adding that should any other country did the same, the West and the US would have imposed sanctions.

The head of Muslim World Channel mentioned martyrdom of hundreds of Palestinian Muslims in recent days as a result of atrocious attacks by the Israeli regime and called on the Muslim World not to keep silent.

Mamirgov said that Muslims around the world demand freedom of Quds and all occupied Palestinian lands, although some Muslim state leaders neglect the reality and appease the Israeli regime.

“No Muslim and no conscientious non-Muslim can accept the bitter realities in Palestine and displacement of people from their homes,” he added.

