Zionists targeting press freedom when pounding media offices

On May 15, the Zionist regime pounded the headquarters of international media in the Gaza Strip in an apparent violation of international regulations.



The 12-story building of Jala Tower, home to several residential apartments as well as media offices such as the Middle East Eye, Al-Jazeera and Associated Press, was destroyed by three Israeli missiles.



The Zionist regime issued a statement, confirming the news that its military forces attacked the tower in Gaza, claiming that the building was the place where Hamas was keeping military and intelligence resources.



AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt has released the following statement, "We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP's bureau and other news organizations in Gaza."



Al-Jazeera also condemned the bombardment of its office in Gaza. Acting Director General of Al Jazeera Media Network Mostefa Souag said, “We call on the international community to condemn such barbaric actions and targeting of journalists and we demand an immediate international action to hold Israel accountable for its deliberate targeting of journalists and the media institutions.”



Souag also noted, “The aim of this heinous crime is to silence the media and to hide the untold carnage and suffering of the people of Gaza.”



The reactions to the Israeli crime has not been limited to chairmen of certain media outlets. The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said that attack on a building that has been international media headquarters shows Israel has deliberately targeted press in a bid to prevent them from covering the sufferings of the Gazans.



The PEN America also condemned the attack and described it as alarming.



Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, warned that the attack on offices of foreign media in Gaza is a clear violation of international laws, which should be stopped at any cost.



Head of Gaza's Government Media Office Salama Maroof announced that Israel pounded 76 residential towers, 23 media offices as well as tens of centers and businesses.

1424**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish