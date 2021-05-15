May 15, 2021, 1:00 PM
Iranian, French universities agree to further cooperation

Shahr-e Kord, May 15, IRNA – University of Shahr-e Kord in western Iran and Université de Rennes 1 of France have signed an agreement on cooperation, an Iranian official said on Saturday.

Mohsen Bahmani, chairman of international office at Shahr-e Kord University, told IRNA that the agreement is the 14th one signed by Shahr-e Kord University with universities in foreign countries since four years ago.

According to the agreement, Iran and France will implement joint research projects and exchange scientific knowledge, Bahmani added.

He went on to say that time of agreement with Université de Rennes 1 is four years.

At the present time, Shahr-e Kord University has cooperation with universities in Denmark, Canada, Poland, Indonesia, Slovenia, Germany, Spain, Pakistan, France, Portugal, and South Korea, the official underlined.

Reportedly, 8,000 students are studying at 210 fields of study in Shahr-e Kord University.

