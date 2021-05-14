Araghchi terms as painful hoisting Zionist regime flag in Vienna state buildings

Referring to Vienna's hosting the talks of 4 + 1 countries which discusses return of the United States to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Araghchi said that the Austrian capital is the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations and has been an excellent host for the negotiations but unfortunately the Austrian Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, instead of sympathizing with Gaza people has expressed his condolences to the occupying regime of Jerusalem today.

Araghchi said the Austrian official as a sign of solidarity, he has also raised Israel's flag above his office.

