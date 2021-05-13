Overseas election headquarters established at Iran’s foreign ministry

At the same time as the beginning process of executive measures for holding the 13th presidential election by the Minister of the Interior, the overseas election headquarters was established in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the executive instructions of the elections were communicated to all embassies and consulates of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Consular Director General of Iranian Foreign Ministry and the head of overseas election headquarters Mahmoud Adib said that all overseas political and consular agencies are obliged to provide the grounds for the presence and maximum participation of compatriots living abroad in this national epic.

