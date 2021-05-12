Afghanistan not alone, say Iranian students

"The crime was so heinous that the biggest criminals in history might keep themselves distant from it and castigate those who carried out the attack," the statement said.

The organization further said in the statement that ‘the presence of American terrorist forces in Afghanistan not also brought no security to the country… but also turned out to be the major cause of instability and insecurity.’

The statement also said that the crimes committed by American forces by killing civilians and defenseless people of Afghanistan have surpassed the attacks by terrorist groups.

It also accused the United States of creating terrorist groups in Afghanistan to move forward with their objectives and prepare a pretext for American presence there.

A terrorist attack on Saturday in front of a children’s school in Kabul, Afghanistan killed 85, many children among them, and injured over 150 others.

