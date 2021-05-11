War over COVID-19 vaccine scandalizes world powers: Official

Kharrazi made the remarks at the fourth virtual meeting of the Leaders Foundation for Peace on Tuesday.

He termed the health outlook in the world disappointing.

Referring to the concerns of southern countries about their conditions, he said that it is worrying that by the end of February 2021, poor and middle-income countries have received a total of 675 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and rich countries have received 4.2 billion and several times more than their real needs.

He reiterated that a country like Iran cannot even use its financial resources because of a secondary US embargo to buy vaccines in sufficient numbers.

The war on vaccines, which has led to the trafficking, theft, and confiscation of vaccines or medical supplies, has also scandalized the powers that have a claim in protecting human rights, he highlighted.

He noted that confronting the current challenges of the world requires the formation of a "new multilateral order" based on facts, reform of the structure of the United Nations and the Security Council, as well as the non-interference of major powers in international organizations.

Unfortunately, the Security Council has become a club that guarantees the interests of big powers through the right to veto, even if this veto right leads to the killing of tens of thousands of innocent people, he further noted.

He underscored that unfortunately, examples of such atrocities are abundant in the history of the Security Council, and today they are witnessing the continuation of the war in Yemen, the killing of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, and the situation in Syria and other regions.

In the end, he expressed hope that these exchanges of views and the honest efforts of the Leaders for Peace Foundation could do their part to mitigate the current challenges of the world and the formation of a new order and "new multilateralism."

