Decisions on Vienna talks made by superior authority: Rabiei

Asked if any agreement would be there before the May 24 deadline set by Iran’s parliament to turn off IAEA cameras in nuclear sites if sanctions weren’t still removed, Rabiei said that the deadline was still in place but he hoped that all participants in the JCPOA concluded the ongoing talks in Vienna before that date.

He underlined that Iran preferred not to be pushed into such a contingency in this juncture, but rather advised all parties to focus on having a deal before that deadline.

Government spokesman said that any decision and policy making on this issue would be made by superior authorities.

***Regional talks

He also said that Iran was moving forward with the talks with Saudi Arabia in special representative level.

The talks will continue until an outcome is achieved, he added.

We have supported and welcomed dialog among neighbors during the past years and now there are windows for solving disagreements, Rabiei went on to say.

He added that interventions in Yemen and Syria in recent years have caused misunderstandings and there have been two rounds of talks to solve them.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish