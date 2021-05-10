Iraqi envoy to Tehran attends Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Referring to the attack by some protestors on the Iranian Consulate in the Iraqi holy city of Karbala on May 9, 2021, the Iranian official met and held talks with the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran.

During the meeting, Iran strongly condemned the attack on its consulate in Karbala.

The official called for the Iraqi government to maintain security measures and arrangements to protect Iran's diplomatic sites under the 1963 Vienna Convention.

The Iraqi side said that the Iraqi government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the representatives' places.

Earlier, Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks during his weekly press briefing on Monday while speaking about an attack by some protestors on the Iranian Consulate in the Iraqi holy city of Karbala on May 9, 2021.

After the attack, Iraqi officials contacted staff at Iranian Embassy and Consulate and told them that the government has confronted the protestors, Khatibzadeh added.

Iran strongly condemns such an attack, Khatibzadeh underlined, adding that Iraq should do its duties to carefully secure Iran’s diplomatic places according to the 1961 Convention.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish