2 Zionist soldiers killed, several injured in Rafah

The Palestinian news agency "Safa", quoted the Israeli media as reporting on Tuesday morning that two soldiers were killed and five others wounded during a battle with Hamas fighters in Rafah

Israeli media acknowledged that some of the wounded soldiers are in critical condition.

Earlier on Monday night, Israeli media reported that a number of the regime's soldiers were injured when a building collapsed in Rafah.

The media of the Zionist regime have not mentioned the exact number of wounded soldiers during the mentioned operation.

Israeli Radio had previously stated, citing Israeli officers, that in Rafah alone there are more than 14,000 buildings bombed.

