Presidential election registration begins in Iran

Several candidates have already officially announced their presidential bids, while others have only signaled that they would be seeking to run.

The registration will go on until May 15.

After registration, the Guardian Council has five days to review their qualifications, and according to laws, in cases of necessity, the law states that Guardian Council can add another five days.

In fact, it takes between 5 and 10 days for the Guardian Council to review the candidates' qualifications, after which their campaigns begin if they are approved

The Interior Ministry will announce the names of qualified hopefuls on May 26-27.

Then, the candidates will be allowed to start their election campaign up until June 17, a day before the elections.

Candidates are expected to be outstanding political and religious figures who have to be of Iranian origin, a national of the Islamic Republic, prudent and capable of taking on leadership duties, and also be religious with a strong belief in the Islamic Republic’s principles and its official religion.

The election is scheduled for June 18.

