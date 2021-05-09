Intelligent diplomacy in Vienna and West Asia

"Iran" newspaper published a memo written by Mehdi Zakerian, a university professor and an international affairs expert, on Sunday. The following is what Zakerian has written:

The rulers, whose policies have the least costs for their own people and ensure welfare with the least crisis, are the most successful leaders regarding international relations.

Nearly eight years of tenures of President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as officials in charge of executing the Islamic Republic of Iran’s internal and foreign policy, they tried to pursue programs to bring tranquility and welfare for the Iranian nation.

At that period, some developments happened, which could end up in a war and engage field forces in an erosive conflict, but intelligent diplomacy decided to continue being a signatory to the 2015 nuclear deal dubbed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and tried to select a proper choice in order to isolate the Trump administration that withdrew from the nuclear deal in May 2018.

Iran succeeded to pursue the aforementioned policy and the US could not push the United Nations to approve any resolution against the Islamic Republic. The question is: Could the American officials not use their military might and soft power against Iran?

The answer is that the intelligent diplomacy of Iran forced them to stop adopting high politics. Therefore, even if Joe Biden had not won the 2020 US presidential election, Donald Trump had no other choice but to stop pressuring Iran and return to the JCPOA.

President Biden planned to make alliances with other powers and form a front to put pressure on Iran, but precise diplomacy and correct reasoning of the Islamic Republic foiled such a plot, which was supported by Israel and Saudi Arabia.

To this end, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to return to its commitments under the JCPOA after anti-Iran sanctions are lifted. The policy has left room for the other side to resist the Iranian rationale.

The current Iranian administration has been successful to push the US to accept Iran’s logic; thus, the Biden administration tries to revive the deal.

The Islamic Republic is the only country that the UN Security Council recognizes its right to enrich uranium. Tehran has been able to pursue its peaceful nuclear program and defend its rights when it comes to standing against world powers’ disagreement. The strategy will ensure a better and easier life for the Iranian people as well.

