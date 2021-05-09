MP: Incheboron, infrastructure for developing Iran-Asia trade

Speaking to IRNA, Gholamreza Montazeri said launching Incheboron is considered as a path for encouraging the private sector to invest in various fields.

He referred to different climates, agricultural products, tourist attractions, neighborliness with Turkmenistan, Incheboron activities, railway infrastructure to have a connection with Central Asia and China and Gorgan International Airport as advantages of Golestan province.

Incheboron as the only land and rail customs of Golestan province is located in Dashliburun, Gonbad-e Qabus, on the Iran-Turkmenistan border.

