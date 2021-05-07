Symbolic hoisting of Palestinian flag in main Iranian squares

The ceremony has been held on the occasion of the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, which was designated as the International Quds Day by the Late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in 1979.

The Quds Day ceremony has kicked off in the main squares of the capital city of Tehran at 10 am on Friday.

Due to the existing condition of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the commemorations of the International Quds Day are being held without the presence of the crowd, while certain media activists cover the symbolic ceremony throughout Iran.

Nosratollah Lotfi, the deputy chief of the Islamic Development Coordinating Council, addressed reporters on Monday that given the fact that there are no rallies and gatherings to mark this year’s Quds Day, the most important program is a speech by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressing the Iranian people and the Islamic world in a live televised program.

Lotfi went on to say that the Iranians have been urged not to take part in the Quds Day rallies because of the surge of infections of coronavirus in recent weeks, noting that the drive-in Quds Day event will not be held.

The Late Imam Khomeini called on all Muslims and Islamic governments to cut off hands of the Zionist occupiers and their supporters from the Palestinian lands, elaborating that the last Friday of Ramadan comes after the holy nights of destiny, and hoping that the sequence can determine the fate of the oppressed people of Palestine whose homeland has been occupied by the Zionist regime.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish