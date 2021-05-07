Biden needs to choose between Trump’s legacy and his own words: FM spox

He commented on the ongoing talks on the revival of the JCPOA in Vienna and said that "the atmosphere was constructive".

There has been progress, although “not sufficient” but good enough for the drafting to be started, said Khatibzadeh.

He also said that Washington should understand that the Vienna talks are not for a new round of give-and-take because they were “concluded in July 2015.”

“We are in Vienna to focus on how the United States can get back to full compliance and to materialize compliance for compliance plan.”

The spokesman further noted that “It is too soon to make any sort of judgment and to jump to a conclusion.”

Saying that the US return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) depends on themselves, he added, “It is high time for President Biden to make a decision.”

As for the process and the results of reaching an agreement in Vienna, he said it is better now to focus on how the JCPOA can be revived.

Answering a question if "it wouldn’t be easier if the Iranian and the US delegations met directly", he said that Vienna talks are “a seasonal Joint Commission meeting” and "nothing between Iran and the US".

Iran and the 4+1 plus the European Union as the coordinator of the deal are “focusing on how a party which left the deal and ceased its participation can get back to full compliance and possibly return to the deal,” he added.

Khatibzadeh further said that “It is in the realm of the Joint Commission all things happening in Vienna.”

