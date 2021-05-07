3rd round of Vienna talks, passing from thematic to special bans

The third round of talks between Iran and other signatories to the JCPOA wrapped up in Vienna, Austria, on May 1, 2021. Negotiators left the European capital for their own countries in order to inform their high-ranking officials of the results of negotiations. They will convene in Vienna to restore talks on the ways to lift anti-Iran sanctions and pave the ground for returning the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran's top negotiator, noted that thematic or so-called partial sanctions on Iran's energy sector or sanctions on banking, financial, car-manufacturing and port sectors should be lifted according to the achieved agreements.

Certain figures and bodies have been sanctioned, he said, adding that negotiations on the lifting of bans on the people and organizations still continue; although, there is a consensus to exempt most of them from the sanction list.

The Trump administration withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018, imposing sanctions on important Iranian bodies and figures based on so-called terrorist and human rights allegations.

The United States’ non-nuclear sanctions on the Islamic Republic were initiated when American legislators approved the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) against Iran, Russia and North Korea in 2017.

Araghchi underlined, Tehran emphasizes that all anti-Iran sanctions including the bans imposed on the country based on CAATSA law must be lifted.

It is obvious that both Iranian and other signatories to the JCPOA are trying to speed up negotiations to revive the nuclear deal amid approaching the end of the administration of President Rouhani; although, there are some obstacles ahead.

The European and Russian officials noted that they experienced a kind of progress in the Vienna talks, waiting for the resumption of negotiations from May 7.

