Araghchi arrives in Vienna to attend 4th round of JCPOA talks

Tehran, May 6, IRNA - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi arrived in Vienna, Austria, to attend the 4th round of talks of the Joint Commission of Iran nuclear deal.

Araghchi arrived in Vienna, Austria, to participate in the fourth round of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aka JCPOA negotiations.

He will meet with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi tonight.

Recent meetings of the Joint Commission on the JCPOA to revive the nuclear deal by lifting the US sanctions imposed on Iran and the bilateral return of the US and Iran to the nuclear deal commitment are taking place from April 2, 2021.

