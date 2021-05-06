Ensuring Iranian nation's interests, top priority in Vienna talks: Araghchi

Hoping that issues could be resolved in shorter time, he said the duration of talks is of second importance for the delegation as it is focusing on safeguarding national interests as the first priority.Emphasizing to be able to resolve the issues in a shorter time, the political deputy for the Ministry

He made the remarks after a talks with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday night.

Araghchi also said that the meetings of the JCPOA Joint Commission will resume on Friday morning.

Noting that it would be the fourth round of Vienna talks, he said the Iranian team will follow the process started in the previous three rounds.

He continued "As I said before, we are on a specified path about which there are fortunately agreements, but there are serious obstacles in the way as well."

The Deputy Foreign Minister added: "We have a long way ahead the timing of which is impossible to imagine or predict, and it would be unrealistic if we want to enter into the timing discussion."

He said his team are trying to do this as soon as possible, but they will not act on a haste unnecessarily to reduce the accuracy and at the same will not allow the talks to become erosive.

