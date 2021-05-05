Health Minister warns Iranians against any new COVID-19 mutation

The Iranian health minister stated that the cases of COVID-19's Indian and South African mutation, as well as a new coronavirus variant that had been detected in India and northern California, have been detected in the country.

If any of the variant outbreaks in a country, it will quarantine the whole country, he underlined.

The officials discussed what international mechanism should be applied so that Iranians would suffer less in the pandemic while they have been experiencing the imposed sanctions, he said.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeded 73,568 with 349 more Iranians who died from the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced earlier today.

