Iran's intelligence minister: Significance of commemorating Quds Day more evident

The US has exploited a region by threats, Alavi said, adding that and using this the country has expanded the scope of oppression.

The last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan has been termed the International Quds Day with the prudence of Imam Khomeini, he noted.

Every year, Muslims around the world unite to shout out their solidarity with the oppressed nation of Palestine, he further noted.

In Ramadan of 1979, the late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini designated the last Friday of the holy month as the Quds day to the world and said in a speech: "I call on all Muslims and Muslim governments to unite in order to get the hands of this occupier (Israel) and it supporters off Palestine and call on all Muslims around the world to name the last Friday of Ramadan month as the 'Quds Day' and declare the international solidarity of Muslims in supporting legal rights of (Palestinian) Muslims."

Since then, the world's freedom-seekers, especially in Islamic countries, have been staging massive rallies and organized special ceremonies to mark the occasion.

