Zarif stresses legitimacy of holding Syrian presidential elections

Zarif made the remarks on a phone conversation with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

The two ministers discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues.

Mekdad described Syria’s readiness to hold the elections and its relations with the neighboring countries.

He also invited Zarif to visit Syria and the Iranian foreign minister welcomed the invitation.

Regional issues, including developments in Iraq, Palestine, the all-out war on terrorism, as well as Israel’s attacks on Syria, Palestine, and Lebanon were also discussed in the conversation.

Also, both foreign ministers stressed full support for the Palestinian people.

