Supreme Leader to deliver speech on World Quds Day

Speaking at Quds Day press conference, Nosratollah Lotfi said that since no gatherings or rallies will be held this year, the Supreme Leader will address Iranians and the world online.

He added that the organization is contributing in the two expert meetings to be held in the presence of the representatives of Lebanese Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Another meeting will also be held in the presence of secretary general of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, ambassadors of Yemen and Palestine in Iran, he noted.

In Ramadan of 1979, the late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini designated the lat Friday of the holy month as the Quds day to the world and said in a speech: "I call on all Muslims and Muslim governments to unite in order to get the hands of this occupier (Israel) and it supporters off Palestine and call on all Muslims around the world to name the last Friday of Ramadan month as the 'Quds Day' and declare the international solidarity of Muslims in supporting legal rights of (Palestinian) Muslims."

Since then, the world's freedom-seekers, especially in Islamic countries, have been staging massive rallies and organized special ceremonies to mark the occasion.

