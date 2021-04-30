COVID-19 claims 407 lives in Iran over past 24 hours: official

A sum of 19,272 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 3,202 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

It added that with the 407 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 71,758.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 1,954,321 patients out of a total of 2,499,077 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,398 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it said.

The announcement added that 858,296 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 209, 827 people completed their vaccinations process by receiving the second dose.

Iranian companies and research institutes have been working of several COVID-19 vaccine candidates, among which two candidates began third phase of clinical test and launched mass production.

