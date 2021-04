Hojjat Niki Maleki, head of the information office of the Executive Headquarters of Imam's Directive, which is in charge of the vaccine production project, said in a tweet on Friday that the efforts of the Iranian scientists have yielded fruit.

He said that 1 million doses of COV-Iran Barekat vaccine is expected to be available within the next two weeks, with another 3 million does expected to be produced by June 20.

