The Quds Force has pursued a strategy of power-building in every land by creating efficient power, Major-General Salami pointed out.

Nowadays, the former IRGC Quds Force commander General Qasem Soleimani is highly respectable, he noted.

Martyr Soleimani has a place in the hearts of all Iranians and he can no longer be separated from the hearts, the commander further noted.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish