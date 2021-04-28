Apr 28, 2021, 10:06 AM
Iran produces new generation of RT-PCR kits for COVID-19 diagnosis

Tehran, April 28, IRNA – A new generation of RT-PCR kits has been produced in Iran’s Pastor Institute in both liquefied or lyophilized forms, according to an official with knowledge of the case.

Majid Mesgar Tehrani, who is in charge of the project at Pastor Institute, told IRNA that the new kits are capable of diagnosing four different kinds of mutated coronavirus.

Since 15 months ago when the first cases of COVID-19 infection were found in Iran, the need for such kits was felt more than ever, the official said.

He said that the science-based companies and start-ups stepped in and made valuable researches and finally the experts at Pastor Institute managed to produce the kits.     

