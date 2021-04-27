France human rights abuses in Africa

It has emerged as a colonial power in Africa since 1524, seizing thirty-five percent of Africa by committing inhumane crimes and human rights abuses in twenty African countries known as the Francophones.



The massacre of thousands of Algerians fighting for Algerian independence after the end of World War II is a prime example of French war crimes. In May 1830, France invaded Algeria under the pretext of receiving seven million francs. The Algerian militant people strongly resisted the attack, but due to the superiority of the French equipment, the duration of the war was prolonged and the French soldiers had the opportunity to rape and torture the people, rape them and commit their crimes against human rights. Complete. After a bloody independence war that ended in 1962, the Algerian Bureau of Statistics announced that nearly 150,000 people had been killed by the French army. After the victory of the revolution and the independence of Algeria, the crimes of France continued and led to the destruction of Algerian settlements and the killing of thousands of people by the beheading of hundreds of Muslims by French forces.



According to the Anatolian News Agency, Algerian President Abdel Majid Tebon in a message addressed to the people of his country in May 2016 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the massacre of Algerian demonstrators by the French colonial army, said: " In the areas of Satif, Qalameh and Kharatah in eastern Algeria, 45,000 people who protested for their country's independence were killed."

"The number of victims of colonial crimes was more than five and a half million, in other words, half of the population of Algeria at that time," Tebon said. "These crimes separated the Algerian man from his roots, looted his resources and wealth, and tarnished his character."

In an interview with the official news agency of Algeria on November 29, 2016, "Abdolmajid Sheikhi, historical advisor to the President of Algeria, revealed that during the colonial period, the French used the bones of Algerian resistance fighters to make soap and refine sugar.

"France fears that by disclosing documents and images in the archives, it will tarnish its image as a civilized country that claims democracy and respect for human rights," he said.



According to Anatoly, France and Algeria have been negotiating for four years over the historic case of the return of the skulls of the leaders of the People's Revolution. Electric shock and immersion of victims in sewage and ice water were common methods of torture by the French in Algeria.

Recently, former Senegal Minister of Education Iba Der Thiam revealed in an interview with Anatolia that "French colonialism auctioned off healthy and capable Senegalese youth and sold them in the city of Saint Louis, which was a slave market." "St. Louis Bazaar in France, which is reminiscent of King Louis V, indicates a gross human rights violation by France." At that time, countries such as Senegal, Ivory coast and Benin had become centers of the slave trade by France, and all resources in these areas had been plundered by the country.



According to Human Rights Watch, France committed one of the largest genocides in the Rwandan massacre and participated in the massacre of 800,000 people. In 1994, following the downing of a plane carrying Rwandan President

Juvénal Habyarimana

, the Rwandan government blamed the Tutsis for the massacre and, with the help of France, carried out the massacre. During the 1994 Rwandan genocide, known as the darkest humanitarian catastrophe of the last half century, in addition to killing 800,000 men, women and children, 200,000 to 500,000 women were raped. He was accused of genocide, and eventually a report by the Commission of Inquiry into France's role in the Rwandan genocide was published, blaming the then French government for the crime.



France also played a key role in NATO airstrikes on Libya in 2011, and the first air strike against the Libyan army was carried out by the French Air Force. Many civilians were killed in this anti-human rights action.

France, along with the United States and Britain, has been a human rights violator throughout history and the perpetrator of dozens of major crimes during World War II on the African continent. France's human rights abuses in the Black Continent have continued to be more naked since the independence of African countries, and the plundering of the wealth of the African people has impoverished the peoples of the African continent.

"For example, Niger, which is classified as the poorest country in the world, is because France is the source of its minerals," said Abdul Razzaq al-Muqari, head of the Algerian "Peace Society" movement, quoting Al-Quds Al-Arabi. It plunders the country, including uranium. Referring to the awakening of West Africa and the littoral states against the threat of a French presence on the continent, Muqri said that unrest in Mali would continue against France's colonial actions.



The crimes and genocides committed by France in its colonies, especially on the African continent, still hurt the conscience of the international community. France's crimes against humanity in Africa indicate that Paris has no place to accuse other countries of human rights abuses and has distanced itself from the values of the French Revolution, including the defense of human rights, for decades.

