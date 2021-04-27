Iran, Kazakhstan to develop library cooperation

Ashraf Boroujerdi, Director of Iran’s National Library and Archives and Bakhtjamal Osmanova, Head of Kazakhstan’s National Library in Almaty, joined the webinar and agreed to improve cooperation between the two libraries.

Osmanova said that Kazakhstan National Library launch an Iran pavilion in 2005 to promote Iran’s culture, civilization and literature.

She pointed to Kazakhstan’s treasury of 7 million volumes of books and valuable manuscripts and said that the oldest manuscript in Kazakhstan National Library is a copy of the Quran that dates back to 12th century AD.

Ms. Boroujerdi hailed the ongoing cooperation between the two libraries and said that Iran’s National Library has digitized a large part of its manuscripts and made them public.

She said that Iran’s National Library was ready to interact with Kazakhstan’s library on swapping digitized manuscripts and holding scientific webinars.

Boroujerdi also welcomed launching a Kazakhstan Desk in Iran’s National Library.

9416**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish