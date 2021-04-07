Iran, Kazakhstan foreign ministers sign agreement

Iranian and Kazakh foreign ministries signed the 15-article document based on cooperation between the two countries and with the determination to reinforce friendly, fraternal and neighborly relations based on mutual respect, trust and mutual understanding, as well as the importance of continuing constructive talks on bilateral, regional and international relations.

The Agreement aims to achieve common understanding and expanding existing cooperation and finding new areas of cooperation and removal of roadblocks based on positive political will and a comprehensive, purposeful and long-term approach.

The Agreement focused on mutual benefits from economic cooperation within the framework of the UN Charter and recognizing norms complying with the previous arrangements between the two countries and emphasizing the importance of holding regular consultations at various levels in the political, economic, social, humanitarian, environmental, military, security and cultural fields.

