Tehran-Ankara Joint Commission, best means to address economic ties

Speaking to IRNA in an interview, the ambassador said it seems that Ankara and Tehran would witness large increase in volume of trade exchange as presidents of the two countries follow political determination to this end.

Referring to 28th Turkey-Iran joint commission meeting slated for April 28, Örs said it will be held virtually due to the pandemic and will review challenges and points of view about economic ties.

The upcoming joint commission will plan for reaching the trade target of 30 billion dollars, he added.

Meanwhile, several documents and agreements will be signed at the commission meeting in the field of energy, tourism, cultural, transportation, health and joint venture investment, the ambassador underlined.

Further, he described Ankara and Tehran as two neighboring countries with deep-rooted relations.

Turkey and Iran did not hold joint commission meeting last year due to the coronavirus, which has killed over 3,100,000 worldwide since its outbreak in December 2019; meanwhile, the meeting will be held online this year as it is important, Örs said.

Referring to Ankara-Tehran political relations, the ambassador said the two governments enjoy excellent political ties.

He added that top officials of both countries are closely and directly in constant contact with each other.

Although there are disagreements on some issues, political channels are open [to address and solve misunderstandings], he added.

Agreements on which the two will reach at the Wednesday commission are considered as roadmap for development of bilateral relations, he noted.

Turning to the issue of Vienna talks between Iran and the G4+1 to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Örs said Turkey supports diplomacy.

Ankara opposes sanctions on Iran and the Turkish Government echoed its stance in the international forums, the ambassador said.

He noted that lifting of the sanctions will be of benefit to international trade.

At the end of his remarks, he talked of the violence occurred recently in Turkey-Iran border area and said Ankara is to seriously follow up the case.

What has been reported by Iranian media on the issue has not been proved by Turkey yet, so border officials are negotiating to understand what has happened exactly, he said.

